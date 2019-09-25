Local fire department receives $20,000 grant to buy new necessary equipment

BELLMORE, Ind. (WTHI) - The wish for new fire equipment has been granted to the Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department, and that's thanks to a hefty grant.

The $20,000 grant is awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It will allow the department to buy two new thermal imaging cameras and a gear dryer.

Thermal imaging cameras help firefighters quickly find people trapped in fires.

The Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department has some of these cameras, but they're aging, and they're not able to order parts to fix them when they break.

Thanks to this grant money, new cameras are headed their way.

Fire Chief Jason James said they're looking forward to the arrival of the new gear.

It will help them better serve the community.

"With the gear dryer and washer, they can come back from a run, cleanse their gear, put it in the dryer and get them back in service in 3 to 6 hours, rather than waiting possible days. Such as our personal protective equipment that we wear around through all the fires. Then go through all the chemicals, and such. Cancer carcinogens is a big thing we're trying to get rid of," said Games.

"Being a rural volunteer fire department we strive to try to take a burden off of our taxpayers by going after grants," said Games.

Bellmore was just one of 11 other departments in Indiana to receive the grant.

He said they hope to have the new equipment ready for use by the start of the new year.