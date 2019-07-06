Local fire department offers tips to keep everyone safe and healthy at the Vigo County Fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're headed out to the fair, there's some tips you need to know to stay safe.

A local fire department is making sure everyone has a good and healthy time.

The Honey Creek Fire Department will be at the Vigo County Fair all week.

Firefighters tell us the fair is a great opportunity to connect with the public, and they're also there to help.

They offered up some safety tips for those camping out.

They said be cautious of overloading circuits and keeping hot grills away from buildings.

Also, they said everyone should prepare for the heat.

"It's going to be hot, so we want to remind people to hydrate before they come down. There's so much good fair food going on around here, but make sure you don't eat too much before you go ride the rides or you end up sick. Make sure that you're taking care of yourself when it's 95 degrees out here and you're spending all day at the fair," said Jon Shackleford, Battalion Chief.

The fair runs until July 13th.