Local fire department celebrates 75 years with the community

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fire department is celebrating 75 years with the community.
The Prairieton Fire Department had a celebration to honor nearly eight decades of service to the community.
People got the chance to tour the station, get a free meal and learn the importance of fire safety.
The kiddos even got to join in on the fun by heading to a bounce house and checking out the fire trucks.
First responders said it's events like this that give them the chance to connect with the community.
"You know we're doing some remodeling here. They get to see some upgrades with our equipment again, our station things like that. they get to see the faces of the men and women that serve their community," said Joe Stewart with the Prairieton Fire Department.
Responders said they hope things like this educate the public on the history of the department.
