'... I'm afraid somebody's going to get hurt.' Local father catches speeders running stop signs on security cameras

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WHI)-Just off of North 10th and 4th ave in Terre Haute, stop signs are at each corner.

Some who live here say people driving by don't stop and fly through the signs.

We spoke with Garold Pennel who lives on the corner.

He told us his kids and others play, and ride bikes through the street.

Pennel said his biggest fear is people not paying attention or running the stop sign, and then hitting a child.

He said this is an issue he and others see too often.

Pennel simply wants people to slow down.

"People running 60,70 mph not stopping at stop signs blowing through stop signs every day and it's just getting ridiculous, it's not just my kids it's every child that plays on this street. I'm afraid somebody's going to get hurt," said Pennel.