One local non-profit is getting help from Terre Haute farmers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- In the last 11 years, the 'America's Farmers Grow Communities' program has given millions of dollars to rural communities across the country.

This year, some of those funds will help feed residents in the Wabash Valley.

The 'America's Farmers Grow Communities' program is sponsored by Bayer fund and partners with farmers to provide $2,500 donations to local non-profits in their communities.

Brad and Amber Burbrink are farmers and partners of BE-N-Ag Family Farm in Terre Haute.

The Burbrinks directed their awarded donation to St. Benedict Church Soup Kitchen in Terre Haute and said the decision was a no-brainer.

"As farmers, we always feel like that's kind of our job is to feed to locals and feed the world for that matter. So, it was natural for us to make the donation to the soup kitchen where they can feed others," said Brad Burbrink.

Amber Burbrink expressed this meant more to them than just a donation.

"Our kids have both volunteered in the soup kitchen at different times through the youth program. My mom has been involved with the soup kitchen at different times, so st. Ben's soup kitchen kind of holds a special place in our hearts," said Amber.

The St. Benedict Church Soup Kitchen plans to use the donation to buy essential supplies. In a statement, the St. Benedict Church Business Manager, Terran Williams said, “The Bayer Fund grant directed from Brad & Amber Burbrink couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. Due to the pandemic, we have had to serve to-go style lunches since March 2020 and it has certainly lasted longer than anyone expected. The extra expense of packaging the to-go lunches continues to grow as do the costs to purchase these supplies that are necessary for safe distribution."

The Burbrinks said they are confident that the soup kitchen will use this donation for the good of the community.

For information on the 'America's Farmers Grow Communities' program grant, visit here.