Local family victims of shooting during robbery in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) – A local mother has died and her husband is in the hospital after a shooting during a robbery in Indianapolis.

A family member says Jonathan and Wilma Hochstetler, along with their youngest child, were in Indianapolis when they encountered a flat tire and electrical issues with their trailer. While working on the issues early Thursday morning, two people robbed them and shot the adults. Jonathan was able to access his phone to call for help.

Wilma died at the scene and Jonathan is in the hospital recovering from his injuries. According to a family member, Jonathan had surgery Thursday night and another is scheduled to happen soon.

The Hochstetlers are from the Worthington, Indiana area. They have four children under the age of 16. A Go Fund Me page has been created to help with expenses the family will need. Details about funeral arrangements for Wilma Hochstetler are still being finalized.

At last check, police in Indianapolis had not released information about the suspects.