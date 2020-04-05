Clear

Local family uses music to spread cheer while staying at home

The Emmert family is making the most of their time at home. They've created a COVID-19 parody song.

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 10:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Emmert family is making the most of their time at home.

The family is heavily involved in local music and theatre programs.

Due to COVID-19, several programs and musicals the family was involved in have been cancelled.

That's why they've shared a video of the family singing together.

It's a COVID-19 parody of the Lion King's Circle of Life.

