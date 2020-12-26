Local family shares how their son saved a life

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family is feeling proud after hearing their son saved a life.

Jack and Nancy Archer are the parents of staff Sergeant Andy Archer. Sergeant Archer is currently serving in South Carolina.

It is no surprise that he is missed, especially during the holiday season. His parents are proud of him through and through.

The West Vigo High School graduate's good deeds do not go unnoticed.

It seems like a simple task to do the heimlich maneuver, but how about to recognize the signs? Sergeant Archer knew right away when a receuit came up to him during a meal. Archer could visibly see the man was in distress and immediately began the manuever that would save his life.

Andy tells his parents he "isn't a hero", but in a mother and fathers eye, it is his best foot forward that makes him a hero.

"He saved the boys life." Nancy Archer tells a reporter with News 10.

She and Jack felt they wanted their hometown to know about the work their son is doing.