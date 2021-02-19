Local family looks to keep their son's spirit alive with snow angels

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family is looking for you to go out and make snow angels to honor someone they lost.

The Frey family is asking you to come out in support of Cade Frey.

Cade took his life a little over two months ago.

The family will be at Sullivan High School on Saturday at noon. They are asking you to stop by to help keep his spirit alive.

The family said this is one way to do that.

If you can't make it to Sullivan on Saturday, Cade's family asks that you take a picture or video and post it to social media using #KindnessForCade.