Local family learns life lessons from not having power

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) --Many people lost power and had damage to their cars or homes. The sun may be out, but it's shining light on the damage the Wabash Valley saw with this past weekend's storms. Electrical companies worked diligently these last several days and have made sure to turn the power back on for many people.

Shanice Clay and Shayna Hammond both live in Terre Haute.

Their home remained untouched when the storms hit, but the girls did lose power.

Both girls said all day Saturday and into Sunday the house was dark and extremely hot. But then a miracle happened.

Clay said, "We were all sitting outside and then my grandma, she was like looking around, we were all talking, but she was looking around and then the light turned on. And she was like 'a light a light' and we all ran inside."

Clay said she and her family rushed inside and immediately turned on the air conditioning.

Clay said her family's house was almost 90 degrees inside.

She told News 10 that since that the power is back on, she and her family can now sleep comfortably.

However, Clay said the family still has a little way to go before they feel 100% back to normal again.

Clay said, "We emptied out our freezer and now we're going to have to get more stuff later on. More shopping."

Through all the troubles the family has faced both girls told News 10 they are very thankful to have power, and will never take that for granted again.

Clay said, "Some people go days without internet or anything like that. So, it's normal for them but we just need to be more appreciative because some people go days without it."

They added they're thankful for the power companies that got the power back on so quickly and are happy to be safe once again.