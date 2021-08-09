Local family helps provide shoes for kids in need

SULLIVAN, IND. (WTHI) - One local family is helping provide local kids with some new "kicks" for the school year.

"Casey's Kicks" began in honor of a local Sullivan County boy. In 2012, Casey Drake passed away after a tragic motorcycle accident.

Now his family is using his memory to help local children in need.

On Saturday, Casey's Kicks hosted its 9th annual dinner, show, and silent auction.

This is all in an effort to support local children in Sullivan County Schools.

They say all proceeds from Saturday's event will go to students in need of a new pair of shoes for the start of the school year. The family says this is a great way to help local children in need while keeping Casey Drake's memory alive

"This is a way to give back to the community," Alison Lane, Casey Drake's step-sister and treasure of Casey's Kicks, said. "It brings us a lot of joy and a lot of healing from what we've encountered and what we've gone through."

If you would like to help this cause, you can donate to Casey's Kicks by messaging them on their Facebook page by clicking here.