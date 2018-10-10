Clear

Local family continues push for research of genetic disorder

A photo showing a very happy Clayton Gard! (Courtesy: Clayton's Crusade Facebook Page)

A local family is still working to bring awareness to a rare genetic disorder.

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A local family is still working to bring awareness to a rare genetic disorder.

Remember little Clayton Gard? He's from Clark County, Illinois. He has SCN8A, what's most commonly called "the Cute Syndrome." It's a genetic disorder that can cause seizures, lack of walking or talking skills, and little or no head control.

Luckily through lots of therapy, Clayton is making lots of headway in his development. But his mom Megan says it’s still important to that research continues into the disorder.

The family is working on several fund-raising projects. Money raised will go toward research for “the Cute Syndrome."

Currently the family is selling T-Shirt’s for “Clayton’s Crusade.” It’s a group formed to back little Clayton as he continues to live with the “Cute Syndrome.”

Another venture the family has embarked on is weighted blankets. Megan Gard says it helps to offer comfort to others. She says a $40 donation sends a weighted blanket to a special needs child.

If you'd like to donate to the cause, you can reach out to the Clayton's Crusade Facebook Page.

