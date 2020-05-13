Local family celebrates life amid tragedy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Hutchinson family has been through a lot over the past few months. 2 brothers and their father all being hospitalized with COVID-19. Unfortunately, 1 of those brothers, Larry Hutchinson lost his life due to complications with the virus.

Tuesday, Calvin Hutchinson was released from Terre Haute Regional Hospital after more than a month-long battle with COVID-19.

As nurses and doctors lined the halls of Regional Hospital, the sounds of cheering could be heard throughout the building as Calvin Hutchinson was released from the hospital after more than a month fighting COVID 19.

"I'm finally out of the hospital and get to go home to my family," he said.

It started back in March. Hutchinson said he came home to visit his family for his birthday. When he left, he said he had a small cough.

"I started having trouble breathing. So, I went to the hospital to get checked out. I got tested for COVID. Tested positive. A few days later I was on a ventilator. I was on the ventilator for 2 weeks or more. I don't remember much about the ventilator," he said

Hutchinson spent most of his recovery in Bloomington, Indiana before coming to Regional for rehab.

He said the fight was hard, but being away from his family made it even worse.

"My family, we're really close. Most of the time I was in Bloomington and I wasn't close to my family and finally actually being out of the hospital that's even a lot more exciting," he said.

While Hutchinson was fighting his fight, his oldest brother, Larry Hutchinson passed away due to complications with COVID-19.

Tuesday is his brother's birthday. Hutchinson said it's tough, but also special.

"It's a blessing to be out on his birthday. It's like he's looking over me letting me get out today," Hutchinson said.