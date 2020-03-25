Local faith leaders work to provide childcare for essential workers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local faith leaders have created an emergency childcare plan to help parents with essential jobs.
That's as schools in the state remain closed until May 1.
The program involves The Bridge Church, Camp Navigate, Union Baptist Church, and New Life Fellowship.
They can provide care for grades K through 5.
It starts on April 7. Each facility will have limited spots to maintain small groups.
"If you're an essential employee, please come see us. If you're just a parent who wants a break, that's not what this program is about. It's to help those who have nobody else in town that has to be at work or they have to be at work to keep our community going strong," Eleanor Ramsiere said.
Registration opens next Monday. The cost is $40 per week per child. It is on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
