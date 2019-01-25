Local faith-based film wins best feature at festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A film made by a local film company is gaining national attention.
"A Second Chance" is a Dreams Come True Films production.
It is a faith-based film about three teens who get in trouble for crimes against the elderly.
The film premiered last April.
Since then, it has won 'Best Feature Film at the WYSIWYG Film Festival.
If you would like to learn more, click here.
