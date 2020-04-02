TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) A local eye doctor has a message for you if you're wearing contacts.
News 10 spoke with Doctor Miccah Hoffman. She's an Optometrist in Terre Haute.
She says now more than ever it's important to practice good hygeine when putting in your contacts. You should wash your hands before putting your lenses in or taking them out.
This practice could help stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Hoffman says "For one I want to make clear... contact lenses are safe. It's really the user that can pose the risk. " Dr. Hoffman says contact wearers should not overwear their lenses and get rid of them.
