Clear

Local eye doctor has a message for you if you're wearing contacts

"Now more than ever it's important to practice good hygeine when putting in your contacts. "

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 10:09 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) A local eye doctor has a message for you if you're wearing contacts.

News 10 spoke with Doctor Miccah Hoffman. She's an Optometrist in Terre Haute.

She says now more than ever it's important to practice good hygeine when putting in your contacts. You should wash your hands before putting your lenses in or taking them out.

This practice could help stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Hoffman says "For one I want to make clear... contact lenses are safe. It's really the user that can pose the risk. " Dr. Hoffman says contact wearers should not overwear their lenses and get rid of them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Sunny and warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local eye doctor has a message for you if you're wearing contacts

Image

Terre Haute Police Department holds blood drive

Image

Look Ahead To April

Image

Vigo County Schools update policies on COVID-19 response

Image

On the front lines of a pandemic

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 63

Image

Local health expert weighs in on elderly and COVID-19 risks

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear. Calm. Low: 37°

Image

CODA Begins Sexual Assault Awareness Month Events

Image

Good Samaritan Hospital opens daycare for medical staff

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus