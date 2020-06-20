Local event to celebrate Juneteenth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Friday marked the one hundred fifty fifth year since slavery ended.

Juneteenth is now a national celebration.

It celebrates the day slaves were officially freed throughout the U.S. more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

There was an event Friday in Terre Haute, people gathered at Herz-Rose Park at 1515 Locust Street.

There was music, food and speakers.

The governors of Indiana and Illinois also made proclamations in honor of the day.

Local organizer Dominique Morefield says she wants more people to know about this day. "Everybody knows about Fourth of July you know, but a lot of people really don't know about Juneteenth so this is a great opportunity to educate people and have some fun.”