Local event looks to help make sure gifts have gifts on Christmas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas is just under two months away.

That has many events helping kids get gifts this year.

ToyStock is making a return to Terre Haute.

It's a one-day live musical benefit to gather toys and money for the Toys for Tots campaign.

Organizers tell News 10 they have a goal to raise $15,000 this year.

ToyStock will take place on November 13.

It will be at the Joseph A Bray Marine Corps. League facility in Terre Haute. That's located at 3006 N. 16th Street in Terre Haute.

It will start at noon and run until 11 P.M.

Admission is a toy donation OR a $10 cash donation.