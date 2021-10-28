Local event looks to help make sure gifts have gifts on Christmas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas is just under two months away.
That has many events helping kids get gifts this year.
ToyStock is making a return to Terre Haute.
It's a one-day live musical benefit to gather toys and money for the Toys for Tots campaign.
Organizers tell News 10 they have a goal to raise $15,000 this year.
ToyStock will take place on November 13.
It will be at the Joseph A Bray Marine Corps. League facility in Terre Haute. That's located at 3006 N. 16th Street in Terre Haute.
It will start at noon and run until 11 P.M.
Admission is a toy donation OR a $10 cash donation.