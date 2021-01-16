Local event is raising awareness for kids in foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Efforts are underway right now to ensure kids have the clothes and supplies they need on what could be the worst day of their lives.

When children are removed from their homes due to no fault of their own, they often leave with only the clothes on their backs.

The Climbing Café in Vigo county hosted a Foster Kid Awareness Day.

The business partnered with the sheriff's office and an organization called Turn Away No Longer.

While foster kids climbed for free, adults were able to get more information about ways to get involved in the foster care system.

Donations were also collected.

Turn Away No Longer volunteers will use those donations to fill backpacks so kids aren't left with nothing when they have to leave home.

"We're happy to help where we can. There's a valid point of if you're interested in making a difference in your own community, you've got to help the people that need it the most," said co-owner Sam Morgan.

If you missed this event, don't worry.

The Climbing Café plans to host more.

You can also find a donation drop box there and Morgan says his business will also be a resource if you have questions.

https://www.facebook.com/TANL4KIDZ