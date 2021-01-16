Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local event is raising awareness for kids in foster care

Efforts are underway right now to ensure kids have the clothes and supplies they need on what could be the worst day of their lives.

Posted: Jan 16, 2021 10:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Efforts are underway right now to ensure kids have the clothes and supplies they need on what could be the worst day of their lives.
When children are removed from their homes due to no fault of their own, they often leave with only the clothes on their backs.
The Climbing Café in Vigo county hosted a Foster Kid Awareness Day.
The business partnered with the sheriff's office and an organization called Turn Away No Longer.
While foster kids climbed for free, adults were able to get more information about ways to get involved in the foster care system.
Donations were also collected.
Turn Away No Longer volunteers will use those donations to fill backpacks so kids aren't left with nothing when they have to leave home.

"We're happy to help where we can. There's a valid point of if you're interested in making a difference in your own community, you've got to help the people that need it the most," said co-owner Sam Morgan.

If you missed this event, don't worry.
The Climbing Café plans to host more.
You can also find a donation drop box there and Morgan says his business will also be a resource if you have questions.

https://www.facebook.com/TANL4KIDZ

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Paris
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Scattered snow showers this evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SKYWARN SPOTTER CLASS

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

TH North wins Shoe Trophy for third year in a row

Image

loogootee barr reeve

Image

shoals north knox

Image

eastern greene clay city

Image

Shakamak North Daviess

Image

Bloomfield Linton

Image

West Vigo Sullivan

Image

Snow Squalls: Dangerous and Fast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1059324

Reported Deaths: 19873
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4292708939
DuPage681561136
Will57429861
Lake52591877
Kane45300667
Winnebago25971407
Madison23853455
St. Clair21836415
McHenry21268244
Champaign1523994
Peoria14775235
Sangamon14299232
McLean13013156
Tazewell11765242
Rock Island11752301
Kankakee11358177
Kendall951477
LaSalle9271247
Macon8701178
DeKalb733590
Vermilion7325110
Adams7267114
Williamson6102114
Boone549077
Whiteside5201173
Clinton495384
Coles466379
Ogle455470
Knox4531140
Grundy429054
Effingham427968
Jackson410767
Henry397675
Marion3923111
Franklin378367
Macoupin377294
Randolph366566
Livingston357966
Monroe351768
Stephenson348874
Jefferson3356102
Morgan322988
Woodford312566
Logan304256
Lee300372
Bureau298582
Montgomery297038
Christian295372
Fayette288553
Perry261360
Iroquois255755
Fulton253048
Jersey217252
Lawrence215130
McDonough211450
Saline199853
Douglas198633
Union195732
Shelby195035
Crawford173434
Cass173031
Bond172023
Warren157543
Pike152945
Richland151044
Wayne148743
Jo Daviess147424
Hancock146032
Clark144628
Washington143225
Edgar142552
Carroll141832
Ford136649
Moultrie135228
White131429
Clay130138
Greene124942
Johnson120815
Wabash116214
Mercer116128
Piatt115916
Mason115540
De Witt112026
Cumberland106427
Jasper101916
Massac100430
Menard85310
Hamilton70916
Marshall65213
Schuyler61216
Pulaski6053
Brown59911
Stark49220
Edwards4619
Henderson44516
Calhoun4354
Alexander3807
Gallatin3804
Scott3671
Putnam3451
Hardin2988
Pope2402
Unassigned1080
Out of IL320

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 583160

Reported Deaths: 9246
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion805561286
Lake43837665
Allen31608539
Hamilton27929303
St. Joseph26542369
Elkhart23971338
Vanderburgh18366212
Tippecanoe17160118
Johnson14273280
Porter14256158
Hendricks13697238
Madison10424210
Vigo10362171
Clark10032129
Monroe8993105
Delaware8703129
LaPorte8664153
Kosciusko781477
Howard7788137
Warrick630990
Hancock629697
Bartholomew621694
Floyd6028105
Wayne5872156
Grant5764109
Dubois537870
Boone528167
Morgan509287
Marshall490584
Henry487463
Cass468059
Noble456357
Dearborn449743
Jackson412345
Shelby398177
Lawrence377875
Clinton361839
Gibson352356
DeKalb335163
Montgomery331551
Knox324139
Harrison322642
Miami306843
Steuben302640
Adams293535
Wabash290245
Ripley288945
Whitley288925
Huntington280357
Putnam280047
Jasper278233
White264038
Daviess258772
Jefferson244738
Fayette240448
Decatur239982
Greene230660
Posey228026
Wells227146
LaGrange222861
Scott215037
Clay214732
Randolph206740
Jennings190635
Sullivan187931
Spencer178617
Fountain176125
Washington173016
Starke170141
Jay161121
Fulton157929
Owen156536
Carroll150515
Orange148133
Rush146718
Perry143627
Vermillion142933
Franklin141733
Parke12778
Tipton127132
Pike112425
Blackford106122
Pulaski94237
Newton88420
Brown84829
Benton83510
Crawford7399
Martin68813
Warren6497
Switzerland6155
Union6063
Ohio4627
Unassigned0374