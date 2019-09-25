Local entrepreneur talks to Rose-Hulman students about creating their own businesses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local man says 60 percent of businesses the United States are family-owned...now he's asking a new generation to follow suit.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology hosted the Midwest Entrepreneurial Road Show.

Tom Foulks is a Rose-Hulman grad and business owner.

He's behind the event that brought in business owners from across the midwest.

They spoke to students about what it takes to create your own business.

Foulks says it's all about inspiring students.

"The goal is to help young people realize that everyone is on your side. Encouraging you to start that company, create jobs, add value, and stay local...because Indiana is open for business," Foulks said.

State Senator Jon Ford also attended the event. He shares his expertise as a local business owner.