Local elementary school students have something new to do in the halls

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Lost Creek Elementary School have something new to do in the halls.
There's a new sensory path in the kindergarten hallway.
Students can jump, skip, do a chicken walk, and more.
The path will help students who have extra energy, or trouble focusing.
Teachers say there's been a lot of positive reaction.
"We've had a couple of kids that we have brought out and taught them how to use it. And then the other children, have you know, kind of test it out, the first day was pretty neat, all the kids were in awe of it and wanted to know what it was," teacher Jill Lacomba said.
Teachers say there are a lot of opportunities with the path.
They say students are quickly learning how to use it.
