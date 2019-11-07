Local elementary school honors veterans

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local elementary school used Thursday to honor veterans.
News 10 stopped by Fuqua Elementary School in Terre Haute. That's where students took part in a special Veterans Day celebration.
Students sang a song, watched a presentation, and even took part in a flag folding ceremony.
Students and staff even recognized veteran suicides by taking part in the 21-push-up challenge.
