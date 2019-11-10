Local elderly get the chance to check out unique art at Swope Art Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Organizers of a unique art event said they wanted to give back to local elderly.

That's with the Art for Retirement Home Residents event.

Memory impairment patients from Westminster Village got to see some art displays at the Swope Art Museum Sunday.

Organizers said it's all about putting a smile on the patients faces.

"It just gives them a different type of activity to come to. We go out to eat sometimes and go to the movies, but we don't come to the art museum everyday. This was something new and exciting for the residents to be part of," said Jenna Johnson.

The event was a collaboration with Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.