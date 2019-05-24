PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County animal welfare and rescue foundation needs your help...and a local drive-in is making it possible.
This Sunday from noon until 9:00 p.m. Gilstrap's Big Berry in Bellmore is teaming up with the O.T.I.S. Foundation for it's first ever 'Pet-A-Thon.'
A portion of the day's sale, along with all tips and donations will be given to O.T.I.S.
Free pup cups will also be available for our furry, four-legged friends.
Related Content
- Local drive-in set to hold fundraiser for animal rescue group
- Local group holds fundraiser for CODA
- Group holds their annual fundraiser to help local children
- Local group getting set to mark milestone
- Fundraiser helps local veterans
- Local store holds canned food drive
- Local fraternity set to hold fundraiser to raise money for homeless shelter
- Local pet store holds a drive to help animals find forever home
- Local medical group expands
- Local group holds vigil for Texas shooting victims
Scroll for more content...