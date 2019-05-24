Local drive-in set to hold fundraiser for animal rescue group

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County animal welfare and rescue foundation needs your help...and a local drive-in is making it possible.

This Sunday from noon until 9:00 p.m. Gilstrap's Big Berry in Bellmore is teaming up with the O.T.I.S. Foundation for it's first ever 'Pet-A-Thon.'

A portion of the day's sale, along with all tips and donations will be given to O.T.I.S.

Free pup cups will also be available for our furry, four-legged friends.