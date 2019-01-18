Local dog rescue racing against weather to find missing dogs

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local dog rescue is racing against Mother Nature and they need your help.

For the last few weeks, volunteers at Our Lil' Bit of Heaven Rescue and Sanctuary have been searching for two of its missing dogs. With frigid temperatures and harsh weather conditions ahead, volunteers fear the dogs will freeze to death.

Volunteers say a tree fell on a shelter fence, causing Barry and Bandit to escape. It happened around New Year's Eve.

Rescue organizers have posted signs and conducted searches throughout the Owen County area. While there have been sightings of the animals, leaders say they've been unable to find them.

"I have faith that they're ok and i'm praying that my and God's will are the same on this one," said Rescue Owner Joyce Deckard, "You know, they're my boys and I won't stop looking."

Deckard says it's possible the dogs are in "survival mode" and could be seeking shelter in abandoned trailers, farms or properties of current residents.

If you spot either of the animals, volunteers ask you do not chase them. Instead, call the rescue at 765-712-0036.