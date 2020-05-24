Local dog grooming salon sees increased business after reopening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Some businesses across Indiana have been reopened for a few weeks now.

That includes Clippity Do Dog in Terre Haute.

News 10 caught up with the owner of the dog grooming salon to see how things have been since they've reopened.

She said they've been very busy with dog grooming over the last few weeks.

They want to make sure they're taking precautions to keep everyone safe.

"We've been trying to be very cautious for them. Wear gloves. Wear masks when interacting with them. We've been doing all of our interactions outside, so it's been kind of an easy hand off with the dogs. Hand them to us or we'll just come and get them right from the car," said Sarah Shoup.

Shoup said they're grateful for how supportive the community has been during this time.