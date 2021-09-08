Local doctors working together to bring down COVID-19 hospitalizations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are now at an all-time high in Vigo County. Health experts say Tuesday marked a new record for local hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Now health experts are working to slow the hospitalization rates with what they're calling a potentially life-saving treatment option.

"The best reason to come in and get the infusion is so we can keep you out of the hospital," Amber Sinders, the Outpatient Surgery Manager at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, said.

The Monoclonal antibody infusion treatment is an outpatient treatment option to help fight off the COVID-19 infection. According to the FDA, this treatment process uses lab-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off the virus. Health experts say the biggest benefit is keeping positive COVID cases out of the hospital.

"It can lessen your chance of hospitalizations of up to 70%," Dr. Darren Brucken, the Vigo County Health Commissioner, said.

This is coming at a time when hospitalizations are reaching record numbers in Vigo County.

"This is as bad as we've seen it since the start of the pandemic," Dr. Brucken said. "If we can lessen hospitalizations, it'll pay off tenfold with what we are seeing in the hospitals."

Doctors say it is important to get the treatment right away rather than waiting for the illness to progress.

A majority of people over the age of 12 qualify for the infusion.

You must have one of the following qualifications to receive the treatement:

•65 years or older

•BMI of 25 or greater

•Pregnancy

•Chronic kidney disease

•Diabetes

•Immunosuppressive disease

•Cardiovascular disease

•Hypertension

•Chronic lung disease

•Sickle cell disease

•Neurodevelopmental disorders

However, only people with mild to moderate COVID-19 cases can receive it.

"The ability is lost for monoclonal infusions once you're sick enough to be hospitalized," Dr. Brucken said. "If you are requiring oxygen it's too late."

The process begins with an IV administration of the medication. This lasts 20 minutes, then you will be monitored for an hour after the infusion. Like any treatment option, there may be mild side effects, but health experts say the benefits dramatically outweighs the costs.

"You may feel worse before you feel better," Sinders said. "That is normal. That is your body fighting off the infection and the antibodies doing what they are supposed to do."

She says the side effects may include fatigue, body aches, and fevers.

Doctors want to emphasize this treatment is not a substitute for the vaccine. It's only a way to fight it, once you've gotten it. They say the COVID vaccine is still the best way to keep you and your loved ones safe.

To receive the treatment, contact your local doctor for a patient order form. You can visit your local hospital for more information on scheduling and registration details. To schedule an appointment at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, please call the scheduling number at (812)-237-1685.