Local doctor uses 20-foot tall inflatable colon to teach about the dangers of colon cancer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University were able to walk into a 20-foot inflatable colon to learn about that part of their body along with learning about colon cancer.

Dr. Rajiv Sharma says getting tested and knowing the signs is so important. He says that's because once you start having symptoms - it can be too late.

Colon cancer is the second leading type of cancer among both men and women.

"Prevention is better than a cure," Dr. Sharma said. "You want to stop something from happening. And with awareness, you pay more attention to your body and this will help you protect yourself against cancer," Sharma said.

He says you should not wait until you are 50 to get a colonoscopy.