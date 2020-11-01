Local doctor honored with humanitarian award

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-serving Knox county physician is being recognized for his contributions to the community and public health.

Sunday, good samaritan hospital presented Doctor Alan Stewart with the Phil Shelton Humanitarian Award.

There was a private in-person ceremony with others watching virtually.

Doctor Stewart was nominated for this award due to his years of service, particularly the last few months as he has led his community through the coronavirus pandemic.

"And we believe Dr. Alan Stewart in his work of caring for our fellow citizens and his volunteer efforts, all of his positive contributions to the community that he is certainly worthy of this honor," said colleague Bernie Schmitt.

The Vincennes Kiwanis club also helped to present this award.