Local doctor honored for men's health treatment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local doctor has a new method of care for men.

On Thursday, Dr. Shanks with Regional Hospital was announced as a center of excellence for UroLift.

It means he has a high level of training for the practice.

The system is a one-time treatment that gives quick relief for men with a system of an enlarged prostate. It gets rid of the cycle of medicine without traditional surgery.