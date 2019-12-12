Local doctor honored for men's health treatment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local doctor has a new method of care for men.
On Thursday, Dr. Shanks with Regional Hospital was announced as a center of excellence for UroLift.
It means he has a high level of training for the practice.
The system is a one-time treatment that gives quick relief for men with a system of an enlarged prostate. It gets rid of the cycle of medicine without traditional surgery.
