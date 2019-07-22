Local dentist office plans trip to help people in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local dentist office is doing its part to help people in need.
Dentistry Just For Kids plans to take a trip to the Dominican Republic in November.
Workers will be visiting a community that has no running water, electricity, and little food.
While they are there, they will offer free dental services.
In preparation, Dentistry Just For Kids will hold the 'Hits and Giggles' golf outing.
The money raised will help pay for the trip.
It takes place on August 10.
