Local daycare seeing increased demand

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With schools being canceled due to the coronavirus, some daycare are seeing increased demand for families with working parents.

Karen's Kids Daycare and Preschool is taking extra precautions to keep your children safe.

Directors and caregivers worked all weekend to bleach and sanitize anything that could be touched.

They also upgraded their sick policy. If a child has a constant cough or fever above 98 degrees...the parents are called and the child must be evaluated by a doctor before returning to the daycare.