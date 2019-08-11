TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local cyclist who lost his life is being honored.
The National Road Bicycle Club and Terre Haute Cyclists came together to honor John Mundell.
You'll remember, Mundell was killed in a hit and run accident while cycling last month in Arkansas.
It was a 20 mile ride that started at Hawthorn Park.
Other cyclists in the community said a loss like this hits everyone hard.
"Even if you didn't know him really well it's a hit. You know, you're a brother in cycling and a sister in cycling. We've all got the same drive and hobby, and we all want to be in shape together to keep up with one another and it's just sad when we lose one," said Rich Moore, Manager of Griffin Bike Park.
Moore said it's heartwarming to see the community come together after this loss.
Related Content
- Cyclist killed in hit and run accident honored during memorial bike ride
- Memorial Bike Ride scheduled in honor of John Mundell
- RAIN Ride brings in thousands of cyclists
- Bike ride honors vets, recognizes Black History Month
- Annual Cops bike ride kicks off
- Calcutta memorial service honors veterans
- Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident
- Brazil Mayor's Bike Ride roars into action this weekend
- Honoring Matt Luecking's memory, one year later
- Honoring the fallen Memorial Day Weekend