Cyclist killed in hit and run accident honored during memorial bike ride

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local cyclist who lost his life is being honored.

The National Road Bicycle Club and Terre Haute Cyclists came together to honor John Mundell.

You'll remember, Mundell was killed in a hit and run accident while cycling last month in Arkansas.

It was a 20 mile ride that started at Hawthorn Park.

Other cyclists in the community said a loss like this hits everyone hard.

"Even if you didn't know him really well it's a hit. You know, you're a brother in cycling and a sister in cycling. We've all got the same drive and hobby, and we all want to be in shape together to keep up with one another and it's just sad when we lose one," said Rich Moore, Manager of Griffin Bike Park.

Moore said it's heartwarming to see the community come together after this loss.