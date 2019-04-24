Local credit union hosts 'shred day'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local credit union is working to keep your personal information safe.
Advantage Plus Credit Union hosted a shred event on Wednesday.
You did not have to be a member of the credit union to take part.
Organizers say it is not safe to simply throw away documents that may have sensitive information.
