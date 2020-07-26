TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Adrian McDonald and Terry Greenwood have felt some of the hard blows from the pandemic.

The couple went from a two-income household, down to one as the state forced the closure of many businesses including Terry's barbershop.

"It started out as supplementing our income to help pay the bills around the home when everybody kind of got laid off work," said McDonald.

But one day, a lightbulb went off.

"It started out by accident, literally, we were in Walmart and I said, oh wow chicken's on sale and I said, Adrian... I know a lot of people I can sell some chicken and she said show me," said Greenwood.

The couple loves cooking and grilling. So, they put their skills to the test, and Front Porch Foodies was born.

"We've done fried chicken. We've done pork tenderloins, grilled or breaded. We've done homemade mac and cheese, green beans, corn, you name it. the stuff that sticks to the ribs," said McDonald.

These are just some of the many meals the couple cooks up.

We had to find out what was their secret? What made their food so special to the community?

"home-cooked food. People want good food. They want to sit back, be full. It's all homemade it's all made from scratch," said McDonald.

The two spend hours creating delicious meals for people.

They say they're thankful to have the love and support of so many.

"We just want to be able to bring families together. If they've been out working and they still want a good homecooked meal, we want them to know, hey, we got you," said McDonald.

Right now the couple only cooks on Sundays. If you're interested in grabbing a plate, check out their FaceBook page.