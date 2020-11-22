A local couple plans to serve meals on Thanksgiving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- From turkey to wonderful desserts, Johnny Owens and Kandi Hayne plan to serve up a plate of all the yummy fixings on Thanksgiving Day.

The couple will do this at Gilbert Park. News 10 spoke with them and they say they'll also be providing folks with masks and gloves.

We asked them why they decided to do this.

Owens said the season of giving should be year-round, not just for the holidays.

"Don't nobody deserve to starve, you know, everybody deserves to eat. My grandmother always told me to be a giving person and feed someone if they're hungry," said Owens.

You can catch the couple out at Gilbert Park from 5 to 7 Thursday evening. They'll be serving until all the food is gone.