Local couple has a personal stake in this year's Kentucky Derby

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley man has recently gotten into horse racing.

Chris Newport and his wife bought a 12 and a half percent stake in a racehorse named Storm.

This all started as a hobby for the couple.

The horse has been extremely successful, so successful the horse is qualified to race in the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

Because of that success, Newport bought five more.

Newport and his wife are excited to have horse racing to get into.

"It really keeps us busy, it's something to look forward to. You know, my wife and I just do it as a hobby. And again, it's one thing that Storm has blesed us and given us the opportunity to do this," Newport said.

The Kentucky Derby takes place this weekend.