Local couple gives back to help recent college grads

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local couple is giving back and investing in those going to school.

Linc and Kathy Hobbs of Terre Haute have made a $50,000 investment to Ivy Tech Community College.

The money will impact the graduation and career outcomes of students.

Ivy Tech tells News 10 the gift from the couple will fund ten additional students to receive the Ivy Tech Thrive On Scholarship.

This scholarship aims to help students with living expenses while going to school.

The couple has also worked to develop a model for carer guidance and mentorship opportunities for scholarship recipients.

Ivy Tech adds more than $300,000 will be awarded to Ivy Tech Terre Haute students in the 2021-22 academic year.