Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local couple fall victim to scam through Facebook messenger after scammers pretend to be a close friend

Roberta and James Bennett thought they were applying for a grant to help disabled people pay for housing and medical expenses. The scammer knew personal things about them that only a close friend would know, and that's how they fell for the scam.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WTHI) - A local couple has lost nearly everything after falling victim to a scam through Facebook messenger.

Roberta and James Bennett thought they were applying for a grant to help disabled people pay for housing and medical expenses.

Only to later find out, it was all a scam.

It all started when the scammer pretended to be one of the Bennett's close friends.

The couple lost $1,000 after falling victim to a scam they thought would get the $200,000 in grant money.

The scammer knew personal things about them that only a close friend would know, and that's how they fell for the scam.

"I felt stupid, yet it wasn't stupid because I trusted someone. How did this happen because I trusted someone?," said Roberta Bennett.

It's that money they lost that has now put them in a financial bind.

"It's everything we had. We trusted our friend. I was behind on rent, and it was going to get us out of that bind with the company we live in. We live in assisted living. I didn't like being behind. It was going to get us even with them," said Roberta Bennett.

The Bennett's have just two weeks to come up with the money, or they'll be evicted from their current assisted living home.

"If we don't come up with the money, which we would like to stay here because of our health is in bad shape.. I don't know what we're going to do," said James Bennett.

They hope by sharing their story, others will not end up in a similar situation.

"I want them to be careful. Pay attention to it," said James Bennett.

"Don't trust anyone on the phones, social media anything except voice, because they can get anything anywhere," said Roberta Bennett.

The Bennett's want to warn anyone who is approached on social media do not apply for the financial stability grant.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
A Clear, Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU preps for EIU

Image

Moala wins MVFC DPOW

Image

Local couple fall victim to scam through Facebook messenger after scammers pretend to be a close fri

Image

Vaping in Vigo County Schools

Image

Terre Haute South FB: Staying in the locker room during the National Anthem is not a political state

Image

Community set to sell t-shirts in honor of the Shakamak teenager killed in crash

Image

"We want answers"; Family seeks help in getting case labeled as cold case

Image

The Drought Monitor

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

CASA teams up with Five Below to provide Christmas to kids in agency

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator