Local county is stepping up to help the environment

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) After more than a year of waiting, one local community is putting an important grant to use to help the environment.

The Clay County Soil and Water Conservation District received an important grant from Duke Energy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the grant was put on hold for many months.

But now the $18,000 "Powerful Communities Grant" is being used in a meaningful way.

This weekend, community members in Clay County came together for Tire Collection Day. By the end of the day, more than 1,000 tires were donated and recycled!

Organizers say this is a positive way to keep the community clean ad to prevent tires from piling up in local watersheds.

"We've received so many 'thanks for doing this,' and so much heartfelt appreciation," Jennifer Creager, a Clay County Soil and Water Coordinator, said.

Organizers say they hope to see more events like this one in the near future.