Local correctional officer shares insight on inside precautions against COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A community continues to mourn the life of a local correctional officer. He died from the coronavirus nearly two weeks ago.

After the incident, some may be concerned with what precautions other facilities are taking.

News 10 spoke with Spencer Roeschlein, a correctional officer who shared with us what procedures were like on the inside.

Here's what we learned:

Temperatures are taken when an officer comes in for a shift.

Masks are to be worn for the entire 12-hour shift unless you are drinking or eating.

Inmates are to wear masks throughout the facility, they can be removed when they are in their bed area.

Inmates are paid to clean and it's being done more frequently.

There are to be no in-person meetings with inmates and family members, etc.

Inmates are to be quarantined after court hearings

Roeschlein tells us that even with these precautions in place, it's still stressful for officers.

"You want to be that person that brings it in because once you bring it in, if it gets to the right area then numbers are going to go up pretty fast and you don't want to be the reason that happens," said Roeschlein.

According to Roeschlein, the pandemic has made the job an even more difficult task.

'At the end of the day, we're all normal people so if somebody in another job setting is worried about what would happen to them, it's the same thing for us."

Even with the stay-at-home order lifted, he says the facility will continue to enforce these precautions.