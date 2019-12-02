Clear

Local correctional officer arrested

Accused of trafficking with an inmate

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 6:34 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

CARLISLE, IND. (WTHI) - A correctional officer faces charges.

James DiGiacomo, 59, was arrested for trafficking tobacco with an inmate.

Investigators recovered a large bag of tobacco from DiGiacomo's possession.

DiGiacomo has been employed at the Wabash Valley Correctional facility since december of 2014.

He was taken to the Sullivan County jail.

He will be suspended without pay.

