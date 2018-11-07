Local construction company wins Hulman Center renovation bid

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local construction company was awarded the contract to renovate the Hulman Center in downtown Terre Haute.
Last week, Hannig Construction submitted the lowest bid of $42.8 million.
Improvements include replacing outdated mechanical and electrical systems, exterior metal panels, curtain walls, updating safety systems, and adding a second...larger elevator.
Indiana State University plans to hold limited activities at the center during the renovations.
Construction will begin soon and is expected to take roughly two years.
