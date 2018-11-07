Clear

Local construction company wins Hulman Center renovation bid

A local construction company was awarded the contract to renovate the Hulman Center in downtown Terre Haute.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 10:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Last week, Hannig Construction submitted the lowest bid of $42.8 million.

Improvements include replacing outdated mechanical and electrical systems, exterior metal panels, curtain walls, updating safety systems, and adding a second...larger elevator.

Indiana State University plans to hold limited activities at the center during the renovations.

Construction will begin soon and is expected to take roughly two years.

