Local congregations host holypalooza

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three Terre Haute congregations joined in worship Sunday morning.

The service was called Holypalooza.

The churches are along north 7th Street in Terre Haute.

Pastors from each congregation took part in the service.

United Campus Ministries held it's annual barbecue after the service.

The churches also accepted donations of school supplies for United Campus Ministries, and food for the 14th and Chestnut Community Center.

"We have all kinds of programs for students. We feed them a lot. We have various programs where they can come in and get something to eat, as well as come to the food pantry and get food," said Betsy Hine with United Campus Minitries.

Hine said they expect to raise between $3,000 and $4,000 through this event.