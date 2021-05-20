Local company wrestles pandemic, returning to the big stage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many companies are starting to open up again, after dealing with the worst of the pandemic, but one local promotion is getting off the mat swinging.

New Wave Pro is the area's largest wrestling group. Leaders are known for bringing their unique skills all over the Wabash Valley to entertain.

However, the pandemic had them in a corner for more than a year. They've been unable to perform at the normal large venue, the National Guard Armory in Terre Haute.

Leaders have been recently been working with the Vigo County Health Department. They've got the all-clear to return to the armory. Wrestlers have been getting tested, and they're requiring the audience to wear a mask during the show.

"I know that they've lifted some mandates, but it's business-oriented, so for the safety of our fans, and for everyone I mean that's going to be traveling to the show, we're going to still keep the mask mandate," CEO, Michael Guess told News 10.

New Wave Pro leaders say they're simply thrilled to be able to return their unique entertainment to the Wabash Valley.

"We've all had such a terrible, difficult year frankly, and it's about time that we show them, a unified front," Earl Jones, with the company said.

The show is Saturday, May 22. Doors open at 5:30. The show begins at 6:30. Tickets are $10. You can find out how to get yours by going to New Wave Pro's page.