Local company wins $10,000 in Rubber Duck Regatta...and then gives most of it right back

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local company earned a check to the tune of $10,000.

Ice Rigging of Terre Haute won the top prize in this year's Rubber Duck Regatta event after their duck crossed the finish line first.

Catholic Charities is behind this annual fundraising event.

It took place on July 4.

Ice Rigging of Terre Haute owner Andy Curry accepted the winnings on Wednesday. He immediately turned around and gave Catholic Charities a check for $9,000.

He told us it is all about giving back to the community.

Organizers of the regatta say they were happy with this year's event, despite the many challenges they faced due to COVID-19.