Local company wants to buy your Halloween candy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Halloween is over but your kids could have lots of candy left.

One local business is looking to take some of that candy off your hands.

Gordon Chiropractic in Terre Haute is hosting a candy buyback.

The office will pay $1 for every pound of candy it receives. The limit is $5 per child.

Officials will then take that candy and send it to troops overseas.

They say it's a festive way to remind service members of the home.

Gordon Chiropractic is located on North 13th Street in Terre Haute.