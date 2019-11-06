TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Halloween is over but your kids could have lots of candy left.
One local business is looking to take some of that candy off your hands.
Gordon Chiropractic in Terre Haute is hosting a candy buyback.
The office will pay $1 for every pound of candy it receives. The limit is $5 per child.
Officials will then take that candy and send it to troops overseas.
They say it's a festive way to remind service members of the home.
Gordon Chiropractic is located on North 13th Street in Terre Haute.
Related Content
- Local company wants to buy your Halloween candy
- Get paid for your Halloween candy
- Police hand out candy instead of tickets for Halloween patrol
- Local veterans organization hosts Halloween dance party
- Local group holds Halloween themed event
- Local dentistry taking candy donations to give to U.S. Troops
- Local company hosts job fair
- Buy some pizza and help local children
- Company behind iconic candies like Necco Wafers, Sweethearts, Clark Bars may shut down
- Fork in the Road - Flesor's Candy Kitchen
Scroll for more content...