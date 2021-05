TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is looking to help you find a job.

Businesses are having a hard time finding workers. Now, Resource MFG is looking to host a job fair on Thursday.

All you need to bring with you are two forms of ID.

Resource MFG told us benefits are offered from day one.

The job fair takes place from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. There will also be food vendors, a mobile blood drive, and giveaways.

Learn more about the event here.