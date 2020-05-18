Local company receives special certification for its work in diversity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - RJL Solutions is a communication firm for local businesses. The company received a special certification from the state of Indiana.

The state gave the business this certification for its efforts in diversity.

At least 51 percent of the businesses the company represents are owned by women.

Owner Rachel Leslie says this is not only good news for them but the clients they represent.

"It gives us the opportunity to be competitive for state bidding requirements as well as allows our clients and those in the community we serve that have diversity requirements to have opportunities. A lot of times businesses are required to have diversity and now RJL Solutions can meet that standard," Leslie told us.

Organizers say the certification was a 12-month process.