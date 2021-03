TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic has a way of bringing out the best in people.

On Tuesday, Fish Window Cleaning stopped by US Lawns on Terre Haute's northside.

They cleaned the company's windows for free.

It was in honor of Random Act of Kindness Day. Organizers say they are celebrating for the entire month because they know how much people need a smile right now.

